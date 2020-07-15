1/1
Joseph T. Porcaro
It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved brother Joe "Skinny" Porcaro on July 6, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, CA. He was surrounded by his loving family - wife Eileen, son Steve and daughter Joleen. He was predeceased by his sons, Jeff and Mike, his grandson Miles and his brothers Sam and Dominic. He also leaves behind his many grandchildren and great grandchildren who he loved dearly. He also leaves behind his Connecticut family who he loved - Elizabeth Shabarekh, Josie Sinopoli, brother-in-law Vincent and many nieces and nephews. Joe never forgot his roots in Hartford. On his annual visits to CT with his wife Eileen he would reminisce about the good old days with all of his lifetime friends. Playing baseball with The Charles Street Aces, playing in the big band orchestra at St Anthony's CYO with Emil Richards and Tony Allen to name a few. Some of his many accomplishments were winning the Gene Crupa Contest at the age of 15, playing in the Hartford Symphony Orchestra at the age of 17 with his mentor Al Lepak who he admired so much. His move to California enriched his playing. He played on thousands of records, TV shows and movies. To name a few: Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, The Jackson 5, Madonna and Toto IV. (He was in the background orchestra when Toto, who his son Jeff and Steve co-founded, won seven Grammy Awards), Barbara Streisand, Boz Scaggs, The Fugitive, Star Trek, Police Academy, Dallas, Officer and Gentlemen and many more. He published several books on his drumming techniques. He was a professor at the Los Angeles Music Academy. Joe was a true gentle giant to all who knew him. We will truly miss you, God Bless.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Ed Roscetti
July 12, 2020
I was lucky enough to play with him on his last gig ever in March. It was my lifelong dream to meet Joe and playing with him was more than I wished for. He invited me with open arms and heart, had an amazing time at the gig and the dinner afterwards. My life changed forever that day and I'm sure so did everyone who have met Joe. Rest well, Joe. Thank you, for everything. Condolences to Eileen and the rest of the Porcaro Family.
Kenny Echizen
Friend
July 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brotherWe will love you and miss you always.
Liz Shabarekh
Sister
July 12, 2020
Sending sympathy to the Porcaro family.
Sharon Rollo Rosi
