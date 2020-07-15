It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved brother Joe "Skinny" Porcaro on July 6, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, CA. He was surrounded by his loving family - wife Eileen, son Steve and daughter Joleen. He was predeceased by his sons, Jeff and Mike, his grandson Miles and his brothers Sam and Dominic. He also leaves behind his many grandchildren and great grandchildren who he loved dearly. He also leaves behind his Connecticut family who he loved - Elizabeth Shabarekh, Josie Sinopoli, brother-in-law Vincent and many nieces and nephews. Joe never forgot his roots in Hartford. On his annual visits to CT with his wife Eileen he would reminisce about the good old days with all of his lifetime friends. Playing baseball with The Charles Street Aces, playing in the big band orchestra at St Anthony's CYO with Emil Richards and Tony Allen to name a few. Some of his many accomplishments were winning the Gene Crupa Contest at the age of 15, playing in the Hartford Symphony Orchestra at the age of 17 with his mentor Al Lepak who he admired so much. His move to California enriched his playing. He played on thousands of records, TV shows and movies. To name a few: Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra, The Jackson 5, Madonna and Toto IV. (He was in the background orchestra when Toto, who his son Jeff and Steve co-founded, won seven Grammy Awards), Barbara Streisand, Boz Scaggs, The Fugitive, Star Trek, Police Academy, Dallas, Officer and Gentlemen and many more. He published several books on his drumming techniques. He was a professor at the Los Angeles Music Academy. Joe was a true gentle giant to all who knew him. We will truly miss you, God Bless.



