Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
The Woodland House Recreation Room
31 Woodland St
Hartford, CT
Joseph Terzo

Joseph Terzo Obituary
Joseph Sebastian Terzo of Hartford, CT passed away on February 17, 2020. He is survived by four dear nephews, a niece, grand nephews, and nieces, close family and dear friends. A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at The Woodland House Recreation Room, 31 Woodland St., Hartford, CT on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to: Lucy, John and Joseph Terzo '77, M '82 Memorial Endowed Scholarship, University of Hartford Institutional Advancement, 200 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117. Services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT 06109. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2020
