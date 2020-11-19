1/2
Joseph Theodore Annunziata
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Theodore Annunziata, 77, passed away unexpectedly on November 17,8 2020 while at home. He was born on December 31, 1942 in New Britain, CT, but was a lifelong resident of Berlin. Joseph is survived by his loving wife Donna of 40 years, his daughter Lisa Annunziata (Boston, MA) and Kristen Pandolfi & her husband Joseph Pandolfi Jr. (Southington, CT), as well as three grandchildren Grayson, Gabriella, and Giulietta, in addition to several nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his parents Theodore & Ida Annunziata, brother Eugene Annunziata, and sister Elizabeth Riley. Joseph graduated from Berlin High School, class of 1961, and was a Redcoat for the football and baseball teams. He attended Murray State and Central Connecticut State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in teaching. He served in the Armed Forces of the United States, for nearly 4 years as a Morse Intercept Operator. Joseph devoted 31 years to the Berlin Police Department and several terms to both the Berlin Police Commission and Berlin Board of Education. Joseph enjoyed watching and attending a variety of athletic events. He was an avid Yankees, UConn Huskies, and Giants fan. He enjoyed fishing, spending time at the IPIC and taking long drives. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and enjoyed all of the time he got to spend with his wife, daughters and their families. Family and friends are invited directly to church for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday November 21st at 10:00AM at St. Paul's Church, 485 Alling Street, Berlin. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Maple Cemetery 1165 Worthington Ridge, Berlin. A walk through visitation will be held Friday (Nov 20th) from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain, CT. Please respect Covid19 restrictions by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or Animal Friends of Connecticut. To share a memory or a condolence please visit, www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved