John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
the home of Mary and Stanley Ostrinsky
53 Willard Road
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
Joseph Thomas Whalen Obituary
Joseph Thomas Whalen, 66, lifelong resident of Manchester died suddenly Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home. Born in Manchester, he was the son of the late Robert William and Brone Agnes (Damushes) Whalen and had lived in his family home his entire life. Joe had retired from Day Garage Truck and Equipment after 38 years of service. He was a longtime member of the Rockville Elks, and was an avid Red Sox and UConn Women's and Men's Basketball fan. He also had a great love for NASCAR Racing, having been a crew member for many years at Stafford Motor Speedway, he was a Penske guy. He is survived by his sister Mary Ostrinsky and her husband Stanley of Manchester; his brother John Whalen and his wife Rose of Vernon; his nieces and nephews Shelby Raposo and her husband Steve, Edward "Ted" Ostrinsky, Kimberly Armstrong, Christopher Whalen and Connor Whalen; his great-nephews Alex and Nicholas Rapsoso; and his great-niece Syeanna Armstrong. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:00-11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m on Wednesday at 53 Willard Road Manchester, CT, the home of Mary and Stanley Ostrinsky. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 10, 2019
