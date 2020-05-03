Joseph A Vanore, age 92, formerly of Ridgewood, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Virginia (Jinny) Vanore in 2012. Born on August 15, 1927 in Teaneck New Jersey, he was the son of Arthur and Amelia Vanore of Paterson, New Jersey. He was a 1945 graduate of East Side High School in Paterson, New Jersey and served in the Merchant Marines from 1945 to 1947. He graduated with a B.S. in Physical Education from New York University in 1951. Joe is a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War (1951-1953) and in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was a physical education teacher in the Fair Lawn School system for 33 years from 1956 to 1989. It was while teaching that Joe met Jinny who was a school nurse in Fair Lawn at the time. They were married in 1956 and raised their family in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Joe's wife, Jinny, was a talented pianist and church organist. When Joe was offered an old pipe organ, which was in pieces in a church basement, he accepted the challenge. With the help of his father-in-law and friends, he reassembled and installed what turned out to be a three rank Estey pipe organ right next to the Ampico reproducing grand piano in the living room of their home. Soon Joe and Jinny became interested in the old Wurlitzer theater organs that had been played in movie theaters to accompany silent movies. Jinny learned to play these amazing instruments and Joe learned how to repair and maintain them. In 1973 Joe and Jinny were charter members of the Garden State Theater Organ Society, GSTOS. Joe served as an Officer from the inception of the Chapter, intermittently throughout the years until his last term as Vice President of Crews before moving to Connecticut. Jinny was often asked to play, and Joe developed an expertise at rebuilding these instruments. Together, Joe and Jinny probably traveled a 'million' miles visiting theatre organ installations all around our country and in England. Joe and Jinny made many dear friends and enjoyed more than 30 years of music making with the Garden State Theater Organ Society. There was always music playing in the Vanore home. Jinny filled the house with her piano and organ music, and Joe enjoyed listening to the many recordings he made of GSTOS events. Joe was devoted to his wife and family. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle and grandfather who was always ready to lend a hand or solve a problem with his creative thinking. Joe is survived by his beloved sister, Elaine Hochkeppel, and his four children, Mary Piercy and her husband Matthew of Hiram, Georgia, Arthur Vanore of Watertown, New York, Joseph M. Vanore of Dallas, Georgia and Theresa Cooper and her husband Richard of Columbia, Connecticut. He leaves 6 wonderful grandchildren, Jessica, Caitlin, Natalie, Harrison, Emelia and Shaina, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, as well as hometown neighbors and friends. The family wishes to thank all of the nurses, CNAs and staff at the Village at Buckland Court in South Windsor, CT who supported and lovingly cared for Joe over the last 5 years. They also thank the doctors and nurses at Hartford Hospital for the dedicated and compassionate care Joe received while there. There will be a memorial celebration of Joe's life held at a later date when friends and family can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if you are able to, please make a donation in his memory to a food bank or charity providing services to those in need during this present crisis. To be contacted with information about the future memorial plans, or to leave a private message use this email address: JVanoreMemorial@gmail.com. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.