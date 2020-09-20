Born and raised in Hartford on November 21, 1935, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Casale) Verrengia. and attended Hartford High School. Joe lived most of his life in Elmwood. and was a self employed landscaper and worked in retail management. Upon his retirement he worked as a school crossing guard for the Town of West Hartford. He was a parishioner of St. Brigid Church, served on the parish council, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict from 1955-1957. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends for over 30 years and was an avid fan of UCONN woman and men's basketball teams, and the New York Yankees. Above all Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and will be sadly missed. He leaves behind his loving wife Mary Ellen and his four children, Laura Verrengia Foto of Simsbury, Audrey Kozma and her husband Joseph Kozma of Newington, Joseph Verrengia and his wife Maria of West Hartford , and Michael Verrengia of Wethersfield. In addition his grandchildren, Steven Greg and Thomas Kozma, Kelsey and Carley Verrengia Foto, his step grandchildren Salvatore, Amalia, Paulo and his wife Monika Calafiore, and great stepchildren Sofia and Sebastian. His two sisters, Louise LaPenna and Lorraine Verrengia, his brother Harold Verrengia, and sister in laws Isabelle Verrengia and Catherine Gunn. He was predeceased by his siblings Sylvia Standow, Pasquale and Lorenzo Verrengia, and Jean Bowen. In addition, also several other family members including James LaPenna and David Murray. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, (Sept. 22), 10:00 am at St. Brigid Church, West Hartford. (Everyone is requested to meet directly at the Church). Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111 (give.cthumane.org
) or St Brigid Church, 1088 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com