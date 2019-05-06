Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Breen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. "Papa Joe" Breen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph W. "Papa Joe" Breen Obituary
Joseph W. "Papa Joe" Breen, 79, of Manchester, loving husband of 58 years to Lorraine (Adinolfi) Breen passed away peacefully, Friday, May 3, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Joe was born in Hartford on May 8, 1939, one of six children to the late Louis and Elizabeth (Brennan) Breen. Joe grew up and attended schooling in Hartford before moving to Manchester with his wife where they have resided since. Joe was a truck driver for over 25 years with the Coca Cola Company. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and could be found outside whenever he could get the chance. Some of his favorite outdoor activities included fishing and camping. Joe's "home away from home" was Roaring Brook Camp Ground in Stafford Springs. His family was very important to him. Joe was always working and doing whatever he could to support his family. He will be missed very much.In addition to his wife Lorraine, Joe was survived by his three children; Pam Barnett and her husband Don of Manchester, Brian Breen and his wife Rachel of East Hartford and Doreen Barnett and her husband Peter of Manchester, 11 grandchildren and his loving great-grandchildren; J.T., Matt, Austin, Lila, Skyla, Owen, Aubrey and Cole, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the ECHN Visiting Nurses in Vernon for their continued support and assistance throughout this difficult time. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation in his name may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1058. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now