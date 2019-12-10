Home

My Precious Son- Not a day has gone by in the past year that we don't speak to you or ask for your opinion. Our grief and sadness have not been reduced by time, but we have tried to honor and celebrate your life as you wanted us to…We think you would approve. It's a different world for us, not nearly as nice as before. Our hope is that you are now spending your days doing all the things you loved to do, without any pain or limitations. And we are sure that you are being spoiled by your grandparents and relatives and friends who welcomed you. We love you-we miss you and we will see you down the road. Love, Mom, Dad, Chris, Steven and of course, your beloved Melissa!
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 10, 2019
