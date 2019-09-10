Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joseph Xavier Berry, Sr., 73, of Somers, CT loving husband of Linda (Cassone) Berry passed away unexpectedly in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera. Joe was born October 27, 1945, in Boston MA the son of the late Felix and Josephine (Cadigan) Berry. He was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School Class of 1963 and a graduate of Northeastern University where he received his BA in Business Administration . He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Joe was employed as Vice-President of Corporate Travel for Sanditz Travel in Middletown for over 20 years. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed golf and traveling. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Joe will be remembered for his strong work ethics and his love for his family. In addition to his wife, Linda to whom he was married 50 years he is also survived by three children, Joseph Xavier Berry, Jr. and his wife, Robin of Berlin, MA, Christopher Jude Berry and his wife, Shannon of Stafford Springs, CT, and Amanda Marquis and her husband, Joseph of Meredith, NH; his sister, Phyllis Grenier and her husband, William of Malden, MA; three grandchildren, Avery and Ethan Berry, and Mercedes Marquis; his nieces, Paula Vigorito of Malden, MA and Joanne Lanergen of Medford, MA; great-nieces, Julia and Emily Vigorito and Kathleen Langergen. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 10 am -12 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Joseph may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. (https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/JosephBerrySr) For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 10, 2019
