1/1
Josephine A. Foligno
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine A. Foligno, 87 of Bristol, CT lost her short battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family and friends on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home. Josephine was born February 26, 1933 in New Britain, CT and was the daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Keeney) Aparo. She worked for several years as a recruiter for Aetna. Josephine was a member of St Matthew Church in Forestville, CT. She sang in the choir at St Ann's Church in New Britain and acted in the passion play for many years. Josephine enjoyed watching golf, tennis, UCONN Women's basketball and going to lunch, movies and attending functions with her sister Ann Marie and her dear friends Sylvia Gosselin and Elsie Hackney. Josephine is survived by her three sons, Nicholas Foligno and his wife Cindy, Stephen Foligno and Gary Foligno and his wife Carrie, her siblings; Frank Aparo, Ann Marie and Robert Ondrick, Thomas and Jean Foligno, her six grandchildren: Jessica, Nicholas, Stephanie, Alyssa, Lauren and Natalie Foligno; two step-grandchildren Kyle and Kala Madison and several nieces and nephews. Josephine was predeceased by her husband in 2011, Frank Foligno, who she was married to for fifty-four years. A private service will be held at a later date. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. To extend condolences to the Foligno family or to share a memory of Josephine, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 13, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Nick, Cindy, and the entire family in your loss. Her memory will live on thru all that her family have done for others.
Connie and Rick Smith
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
My sincere condolences, Steve and family.
Kim Pekari
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved