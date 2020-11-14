Josephine A. Foligno, 87 of Bristol, CT lost her short battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family and friends on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home. Josephine was born February 26, 1933 in New Britain, CT and was the daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Keeney) Aparo. She worked for several years as a recruiter for Aetna. Josephine was a member of St Matthew Church in Forestville, CT. She sang in the choir at St Ann's Church in New Britain and acted in the passion play for many years. Josephine enjoyed watching golf, tennis, UCONN Women's basketball and going to lunch, movies and attending functions with her sister Ann Marie and her dear friends Sylvia Gosselin and Elsie Hackney. Josephine is survived by her three sons, Nicholas Foligno and his wife Cindy, Stephen Foligno and Gary Foligno and his wife Carrie, her siblings; Frank Aparo, Ann Marie and Robert Ondrick, Thomas and Jean Foligno, her six grandchildren: Jessica, Nicholas, Stephanie, Alyssa, Lauren and Natalie Foligno; two step-grandchildren Kyle and Kala Madison and several nieces and nephews. Josephine was predeceased by her husband in 2011, Frank Foligno, who she was married to for fifty-four years. A private service will be held at a later date. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. To extend condolences to the Foligno family or to share a memory of Josephine, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
.