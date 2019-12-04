Hartford Courant Obituaries
Josephine A. Hughes


1932 - 2019
Josephine "Jo" A. Hughes, 87, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late John J. Hughes, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born July 8, 1932 in Sunnyside, NY daughter of the late James and Agnes (Monaghan) Heslin. She supported her husband in the establishment of East Windsor Metal Fabricating Inc., in South Windsor. Her love reached far beyond her children and grandchildren, it was felt by everyone she met. She could not resist the opportunity to jump in and help anybody and make everyone her friend. She was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. Jo's faith was unshakable, she always carried the cross given to her with honor and pride. She embraced her community and the people in it, she was co-founder of Birthright in Enfield, she volunteered at Child & Family Services in Suffield, She served on the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary and served as a Eucharistic Minister there as well, was a member of the Suffield Garden Club, past member of the Suffield Country Club and a member of the Fox Hollow Gun Club. She is survived by three children, Maryellen Brennan and her husband, Charles of South Windsor, James Hughes of Southwick, MA, Peter Hughes and his wife, Jennifer of Somers; eight grandchildren, Kevin, John, Sara, J.R., Christian, Shannon, Andrew, and David; two great grandchildren, Aaron and Cameron. She was predeceased by a son John J. Hughes, Jr. Friends are invited to gather with her children and grandchildren to share memories and to honor Jo's wonderful life in her home at 122 Wendover Rd., Suffield, Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Jo's life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Sacred Heart Church, 446 Mountain Rd., Suffield. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield. In lieu of flowers; donation may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 4, 2019
