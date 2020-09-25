1/1
Josephine Anne David
1927 - 2020
On Monday, September 21, 2020, Josephine Anne David passed away at the age of 93. She was a Loving and supportive daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and best friend. Josephine was born on April 16, 1927 to Barbara and Michael Nich. She lived in New Britain all her life and married John Richard David on September 3, 1952. They raised three children, Kathleen Graham, Richard David and Joanne LeBlanc. She had two grandchildren, Richard David and Carey David and two great grandchildren, Gabbi and Elvis David. Josephine was very involved in her longtime church of St. Joseph's parish in New Britain. She was a member of the choir for many years and dedicated her time and talent to many church functions and fund-raising activities. Calling hours will be Monday, September 28, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Luddy & Peterson's Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St. New Britain, CT. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 195 S. Main St. New Britain, CT, with burial to follow. Social distancing is encouraged and face coverings will be required. For online condolences please visit: www.luddyandpetersonfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
