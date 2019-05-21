Josephine B. Bernier, 99, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Litchfield Woods Health Care Center, Torrington. She was the beloved wife of the late Esmond F. Bernier, Jr. Mrs. Bernier was born in Hartford on December 23, 1919, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Bialy. Josephine spent her early years in Wethersfield before moving to Torrington, where she resided for the past 65 years. She was a retired clerk with the E.J. Kelley Transit Company, retiring with 25 years of service. Mrs. Bernier was a communicant of the former St. Mary's Church, Torrington and volunteered at St. Mary's School, where she also served as a substitute teacher. She loved knitting, watching baseball, and was an avid Yankees fan. Mrs. Bernier enjoyed watching TV, among her favorite shows were The Price is Right and the Mr. Food Recipe segments on Channel 3 News. She will be remembered by family and friends for baking her legendary cheesecakes. Survivors include a son, Kenneth S. Bernier; a daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Dean and her husband Bryan, all of Torrington; a sister, Nell Galuszka; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bernier was predeceased by a son, Esmond "Scott" F. Bernier, III. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Litchfield Woods Health Care Center, for the exceptional care shown to Josephine during her stay. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00a.m. from Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 160 Main St., Torrington, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00a.m. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Torrington. Friends may call Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter, 659 Tower Ave., Hartford, CT 06112.To offer an online condolence, please visit www.gleesonryanfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019