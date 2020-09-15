1/1
Josephine C. GIGUERE
1935 - 2020
Josephine C. (Civitillo) Giguere, 85, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Edward "Ted" Giguere, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. Josephine was born on August 12, 1935 in Italy and was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Maria (Dellaripa) Civitillo. Josephine was on the Board of Directors of the Creative Workshop. She and her husband loved traveling around the world visiting beautiful places like Italy and Alaska and they were also able to enjoy several cruises. In addition she was a wonderful cook and loved to bake for her family and friends. Josephine devoted her life to her family and she will be missed by her children, John Giguere, Theresa Giguere, Michael Giguere and Marylynn Giguere along with her, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Josephine was predeceased by her son Edward Giguere and her brothers Chris Civitillo, Joe Civitillo and Mike Civitillo. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 17th from 10-11 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. Guests are asked to pay their respects to Josephine's family then exit the chapel and wait in a designated area for an outdoor service at 11 a.m., social distancing and masks are required. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy, 94 S. Turnpike Rd #96, Wallingford, CT, 06492. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
SEP
17
Service
11:00 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
