|
|
Josephine (Riordan) Carbray, 91, wife of the late Richard T. Carbray, Sr., of Hartford, passed away March 20, 2020 in Hartford Hospital. She was born in Norwich, daughter of the late Edward M. and Josephine (Portelance) Riordan. Jo was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy and the Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing. Prior to her retirement, she was a Registered Nurse for the City of Hartford. She then went on to be the Secretary at Saint Lawrence O'Toole Church in Hartford. Jo was an active member of the Saint Francis Nurses Alumni Association, the Hannon-Hatch VFW Auxiliary and the South Catholic High School Mother's Club. She was very active at South Catholic and loved watching her children in sports and other activities. Jo loved reading and watching baseball, especially the Red Sox and the Yankees. We could not figure out how she could switch back and forth as a Sox fan one year and a Yankee fan the next year. She enjoyed spending summers at Pleasure Beach in Waterford with the family. She also loved her trips to Bermuda in the winter with her husband Dick after their retirements. Jo was a humble and caring person. She loved to send cards to family and friends on all occasions. She was welcoming to all and everyone that knew her loved her. She was happiest when she was around her children and grandchildren. Jo will be greatly missed by her children, Richard T. Carbray, Jr and his wife Patricia of Rocky Hill, Michael Carbray and his wife Paula of Hamden, Christine (Carbray) Davis and her husband Robert of Lexington, SC, Daniel Carbray and his wife Elizabeth of Richmond, VA., and Patrick Carbray and his wife Brenda of East Windsor. She also leaves her grandchildren, Matthew Carbray and his wife Shannon, Amy Carbray and her Fiancé Travis Blackburn, Brendan Carbray, Michael Carbray and his wife Meagen, Cara Carbray, Ryan Carbray and his wife Erika, Kevin Davis and his wife Amber, Caitlin Davis, Colin Davis and his wife Rachel, Brigid Higgins and her husband Ricky, Kirsten Mullaney and her husband Kevin, Benjamin Carbray and his Fiancée Gabrielle, Ashley Carbray, Amber Carbray and Amanda Carbray, her great-grandchildren, Michaela, Nathaniel, Keegan, Beckham, Jaxson, Liam, Emma, Savannah, Scarlet, Kennedy, Brooklyn, Emory, Tyler and Autumn as well as her nephews, Sean and Brian Riordan. Jo was predeceased by her infant son Timothy and brother Edward J. Riordan and his wife Patricia. Funeral services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Jo's Life held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Community Care, Inc. 43 Enterprise Dr. Bristol, Ct 06010. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For Further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020