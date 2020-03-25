|
|
Josephine (Sardo) D'Avirro, 82, of Rocky Hill, beloved wife for 52 years of Vincent D'Avirro, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Canicattini Bangi, prov. of Siracusa, Sicily, Italy on June 10, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Antonino and Antonina (Sipala) Sardo. Prior to her retirement Josephine was employed at the former Sage Allen Department Store for over 25 years. Josephine was a talented painter, taking classes at the University of Hartford and with John Ashton. She created over 40 portrait and still life paintings, using both water colors and oil on canvas. Four of her paintings were on display at the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center. She also enjoyed spending time tending to her flower garden. She was a beautiful person who will be forever missed by her devoted husband Vincent; her daughter, Lori D'Avirro of Rocky Hill; her brother, Sal Sardo and wife Antonia of Rocky Hill; her sister, Lucy Chuk and husband Jim of Chisholm, MN. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at DaVita Dialysis for their care and compassion. Funeral services and entombment in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield will be private. Donations in Josephine's memory may be made to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, 80 Seymour Street, P.O. Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Josephine with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020