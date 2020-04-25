|
|
Josephine (Cutrone) Evangelista, 80, of Plainville, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She is now reunited with her husband, Mario Evangelista, Sr., who predeceased her in 1995. Born in Toro, Campobasso, Italy on March 18, 1940, she was one of six children to the late Mercurio and Maria Anna (Quicqaro) Cutrone. Raised in Italy and educated in both Italy and Argentina, she relocated to the United States at the age of 21, where she reconnected with her future husband, Mario. They married in 1961, and settled in Plainville where they raised their four children. Small but mighty with the nickname "Pina", she was woman of many talents and hard-working hands. As a proficient seamstress, she proudly made clothing for her children, became an accomplished quilter, and grew her own vegetables in her flourishing garden for all to enjoy her many homemade specialties. She enjoyed expressing her creativity at the Plainville Senior Center through various quilting and crafting socials, where she made many friends. A devoted mother and grandmother, she will be missed for her selflessness and profound love for her family, leaving many precious memories. She leaves her children, Gennaro and the late Paula Evangelista of Wolcott, Mercurio and Jennifer Evangelista of Plainville, Michela and James Lux of Plainville and Mario Evangelista, Jr. of Wolcott; her grandchildren, Christina and Christopher Evangelista, James Lux, Jr., Quentin and Melissa Lux, Andriana Evangelista, Mercurio Evangelista, Jr., Nicholas, Katarina, Giovanni and Bryceson Evangelista. She also leaves her three sisters, Archangela D'Amato of Manchester, Carmen and Putnam Smith of Cumming, GA, and Maria and Fred Schaefer of Loudon, TN; along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Alfredo and Giovanni. Josephine's family thanks the nurses and staff at Amberwoods in Farmington and the Masonicare Hospice team for the compassionate care shown to her. In lieu of flowers, Josephine may be remembered with contributions to the , 200 Executive Blvd S #4B, Southington, CT 06489 or www.alz.org/ct Josephine will be laid to rest privately at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. A memorial gathering will be held and announced at a later date when all are able to safely gather together. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to the Evangelista family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy and future service information, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2020