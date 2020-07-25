1/
Josephine Evangelista
Services in celebration of the life of Josephine Evangelista are now scheduled. Please attend in accordance with face covering and social distance guidelines. Family and friends may gather on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m., meeting directly at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 94 Broad St, Plainville. For more information, please visit

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
AUG
1
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Funeral services provided by
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
