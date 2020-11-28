Josephine (Jeanne) Yannello Field of Storrs, passed away on November 24, 2020. Born March 1, 1928 to James and Maria Yannello in New Britain, CT, Jeanne grew up in a small, tight-knit community surrounded by her immediate family, aunts, and cousins. After graduating from New Britain High School, Jeanne attended the University of Connecticut, graduating in 1949 as a member of Phi Mu sorority with a major in Spanish and a minor in French. After graduation, Jeanne worked as the head of circulation at the Wilber Cross Library on the UConn campus. While a student at UConn, Jeanne met the man who would become her husband and life partner, Joslyn Field. Joslyn and Jeanne were married in October 1950 and dedicated themselves to creating a loving home for their family in the house they built together. Throughout her life, Jeanne was generous with her time and talents. Her family was her central focus and she was involved as a Cub Scout den mother, Brownie leader, and 4H leader. Jeanne later worked part-time at UConn's Office of the Registrar, cheerfully assisting generations of undergraduate Huskies as they registered for classes. She also was employed part-time as a clerk at Waring's Gift Shop. Jeanne was talented at sewing, crocheting, and knitting and was always willing to teach and help others learn. She and Joslyn were avid Husky sports fans, season ticket holders for a variety of sports for many years. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Joslyn; and her brothers, Mario Yannello and N. James Yannello. Jeanne leaves four children, Donald Field and his wife Heidi, of Mansfield Center; Michael Field and his wife Lynn, of Grafton, VT; Joann Campos and her husband, Glenn, of Covelo, CA; and Kathleen Campbell and her husband Daniel, of Greensboro, NC. Jeanne dearly loved her grandchildren; Kimberly Field (Bob Kuhl), of Plainfield; Andrew Field (Katie), of Pawcatuck; Ryan Field (Julie), of Tolland; Courtney Field, of Greensboro, NC; Raymond Campos, Robert Campos (Jera), and Katherine (Campos) Vizcaino (Alfredo), of Covelo, CA; Emilie (Campbell) Dye (Mason), of Raleigh, NC; and Kyle Campbell (Karoline), of Winston-Salem, NC; and her great grandchildren: Dana, Mackenzie, Bryan, Devin (and daughter, Ronnie Marie), Lane, and Tori, of Plainfield; Sophie, of Tolland; Alfredo Jr. and Benjamin, of Covelo, CA; Samantha and Aiden, of Pawcatuck; and Joslyn, of Raleigh, NC. A generous, loving, and kind person, Jeanne will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Arrangements are being coordinated by Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St (Rte. 195) Willimantic, CT. Interment at Storrs cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Covenant Soup Kitchen, 220 Valley St., Willimantic, CT 06226. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
.