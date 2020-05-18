Josephine (Matarazzo) Guerrieri, 71, of Hartford, beloved wife for 46 years of Corrado Guerrieri, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at MapleView Health & Rehabilitation. Born on September 15, 1948 in Siracusa, Sicily, Italy, Josephine was the daughter of the late Santo and Maria (Uccello) Matarazzo. Josephine was a graduate of South Catholic High School of Hartford. For many years she worked as an administrative assistant at Hartford Hospital, initially in the Emergency Department and later for Dr. Charles Nightingale, VP of Research. Josephine was a devoted wife and mother, she especially loved spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, Josephine leaves behind her beloved sons, Santo Guerrieri and his fiancé Laurie and Salvatore Guerrieri. She also leaves her sisters Michela Formica and Rosalba Blaszyk and her husband Charles. In addition she leaves her sister-in-law Maria Scata along with several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly along with cousins and extended family members in Sicily and Connecticut. She also loved her grand-dog Cody who she enjoyed being with. In addition to her parents, Josephine was predeceased by her brother Paolo Matarazzo and his wife Giuseppa. Burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. Josephine's family would like to thank the staff of Maple View Health Care for their kindness, care and compassion for her during the time she spent there. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 18, 2020.