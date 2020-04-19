|
Josephine (Molloy) Horan, 93, beloved wife of the late James J. Horan, of Berlin and longtime former resident of West Hartford, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home. Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late James and Kathleen (Collins) Molloy, she was raised in Hartford and made her home in West Hartford for most of her life. She moved to Stonebridge in Berlin 13 years ago where she quickly made lifelong friends including Mary B and all the sandwich ladies. Jo graduated from The Hartford Secretarial School and worked for insurance companies including the Phoenix and Connecticut General. Jo's passion was knitting and cross stitch. Following the death of her son Jim in 1970 she began knitting Christmas stockings for family as a tribute. To receive a stocking meant that you were either family or a very special friend. Josephine was most proud of being from a large Irish Catholic family and enjoyed all the family gatherings especially the Christmas and 4th of July parties, were she always showed up with homemade hot fudge. She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Eileen and Craig Sinclair of Lake Forest, IL, Brian and Deborah Horan of Prosper, TX; five grandchildren, Meghan and her fiancé John Gebhart, Laura, and Michael Sinclair, Kaitlyn Martin and her husband Chris, Callie Cozzi and her husband Michael; her great grandson, Easton; brothers James Molloy, Donal Molloy, Thomas Molloy and John Molloy as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her loving and devoted family. She was predeceased by her son, James J. Horan, Jr. who died following surgery; sister Noreen McCusker and brother George Molloy. A special thank you to the amazing caregivers especially Kelly, Melanie and Lucille. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday April 21st at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Due to the Covid-19 social distancing must be followed. This will require people staying in their cars. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 27 Park Rd., West Hartford, CT 06119. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020