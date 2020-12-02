Josephine J. (Bongiovanni) Joanis Starr, 89, of Windsor, beloved wife to the late Raymond Joanis and Gary Starr, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born in Port Chester, NY on February 19, 1931 to the late Joseph and Angelina (Bazzano) Bongiovanni. Josephine worked for many years in the administrative offices of Aetna Insurance as well as at Kimberly Hall Nursing Home for 10 years as the Recreational Director. She also spent many days alongside her husband, Gary, helping with their family business, Starr's Diner, in Thompsonville. Josephine was a communicant of St. Damien of Molokai Parish- St. Joseph Church in Poquonock. She was the most kind and caring woman, helping her family and friends in any ways that she could. She will be missed very much. Josephine is survived by her three children, Joseph P. Joanis and his fiancé Hope of Windsor, Mark S. Joanis and his wife Sue of Windsor and Linda Giansiracusa and her husband Glen of Palm Harbor, FL as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her son, Raymond Joanis and five siblings, Sam, Carl, Tony, Mary and Ann. All funeral services for Josephine will be private. Burial will be held in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association
of CT, 45 Ash St., E. Hartford, CT 06108 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online message of condolence, or to view the live stream of the funeral service on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.