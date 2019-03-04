Home

Josephine Jenkins

Josephine Jenkins Obituary
Josephine Jenkins, 86, departed this life on February 25, 2019. Josephine, affectionately known as "Jo", was born on January 11, 1933 in Greenville County, NC to the late James Garner and Ruby Mae Burton. Jo enjoyed helping others and loved her profession as a Nurse's Aide. Jo leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Donald (Martha) Jenkins and Ronald Jenkins; brother, Joseph "June" (Hazel) Johnson; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Jenkins.A celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT with a visitation from 11:00AM – 12:00PM.Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT.To leave a message of comfort for the Jenkins family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2019
