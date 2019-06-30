Josephine M. (Lopes) Camarata, 97, widow of Louis A. Camarata, of Watertown, formerly of New Britain entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born in New Britain and attended local schools. She was employed as a Service Associate at Landers Frary & Clark. Josephine loved her family, gardening and enjoyed watching suspense movies. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She is survived by her 2 daughters; Joan Datelle and her husband Francis of Watertown and Linda Connellan and her husband Thomas of New Britain, two grandchildren and one great grandson. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10AM from St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1775 Stanley St. New Britain. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. The New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain is in charge of the arrangements. For directions and online condolences please visit newbritainsagarino.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019