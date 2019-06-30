Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
1775 Stanley St.
New Britain, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Camarata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine M. Camarata

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine M. Camarata Obituary
Josephine M. (Lopes) Camarata, 97, widow of Louis A. Camarata, of Watertown, formerly of New Britain entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born in New Britain and attended local schools. She was employed as a Service Associate at Landers Frary & Clark. Josephine loved her family, gardening and enjoyed watching suspense movies. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She is survived by her 2 daughters; Joan Datelle and her husband Francis of Watertown and Linda Connellan and her husband Thomas of New Britain, two grandchildren and one great grandson. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10AM from St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1775 Stanley St. New Britain. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. The New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain is in charge of the arrangements. For directions and online condolences please visit newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now