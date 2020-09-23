1/2
Josephine M. Morello
1925 - 2020
Josephine (Josie) Seria Morello entered into Eternal Joy on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the young age of 95 surrounded by her loving family. Josie was born in Middletown January 23, 1925, the last surviving sibling of six born to Louis Seria and Concettina (Formica) Seria. Josie joins her late husband Carl S. Morello in heaven. Family genealogy research shows that Josie had been the longest surviving Seria in the United States and Italy. The sweetest Mom one could ever know, she followed her husband for 20 years in the Navy travelling to South Carolina, Maryland, Cuba, Rhode Island, and Virginia. In 1963, they retired back to their home state of Connecticut where she and Carl continued to raise their family. She was active in the St. Colman's Church Ladies Guild and the Care and Share Volunteer program of the church. Jo will be missed by her extended family and friends who adored her. Josie lived a wonderful life. She had a generous heart and her home was always open to family and their friends. You could always stop in for a hot bowl of "Mamie Soup", cutlets, or Italian baked pastries. Josie adored her five children, Linda (Dick) and her husband Michael of Middletown; Michael and his wife Lorraine of Cleveland, SC; Nancy (Iverson) and her husband Marty of Durham; Carl and his wife Christine of Monterey, CA; and Tina (Hadley) and her husband Jon of Middlefield. Josie loved spending quality time with her ten beloved grandchildren, Krista Iverson Vazquez, Sarah Iverson Hardan, Jenni Morello, Aaron Morello, Nathan Morello, Becca Iverson, Jacob Morello, Derek Morello, Matt Plum, and Michelle Plum. She filled her spare time boasting about her 7 great grandsons and 8 great granddaughters. She loved her hobbies of crocheting snowmen, pumpkins, and towels which she gave to hundreds of people. She especially loved the Christmas holiday and was known for her baking and sharing delicious Christmas cookies. Friends may call at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown on Thursday evening, September 24th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. for walk through visitation. Face coverings required. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Friday, September 25th at 10 a.m. at St. Colman's Church, (Our Lady of Mercy), 145 Hubbard St, Middlefield followed by burial at St. Sebastian's Cemetery, Middlefield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care and Share Program, 272 Main St, Durham, CT 06422.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
SEP
25
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Colman's Church, (Our Lady of Mercy
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the Morello family. Josie was our Babci's long time best friend. My daughters and I have fond memories growing up with Josie and her family. We truly appreciate the lifetime of friendship and memories.
With Love,
Rachel, RaAnna, and Raina Kurek
Rachel Kurek
Friend
September 22, 2020
My condolences to Josie's family and friends. Josie was a familiar face and always pleasant to work with way back at Purchasing Division. I used to love her stories about her family and her wonderful Carl. May you find comfort with all your memories. God bless.
Janet DelGreco Olson
Coworker
September 22, 2020
I am sorry for your loss
anita molesky
Friend
September 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to all of Josies family. She will be missed by many. The many friendships she gathered along her life’s journey lets people know just how real she was in daily life. Always giving, always thoughtful, always cooking and baking. She may have been petite but she was the spark that ignited laughter at many gatherings.
My mom (Connie Sadlowski) just loved the get togethers Josie had at her home with “the click” of women from the church. Years of wonderful memories
She lived a good long life worthy of angel wings to soar the heavens above.
May you all remember her in your own way ~ and know how lucky you were having her in your life. ❤❤
Love and (((hugs)))
Barbara Gregg
Barbara Gregg
Friend
September 21, 2020
Our deepest love, sympathy and prayers to all of you on the loss of your beloved Mother. We deeply treasure the friendship we shared with Josie for so many years. Love and sympathy, Mary Ellen and Pete Dontigney
Mary Ellen and Pete Dontigney
Friend
