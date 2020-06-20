Josephine (Muscello) Pietrofesa passed into the arms of God on June 3, 2020, sixty days after her husband, Dominic passed. Josephine was born on October 3, 1930, in Bronx, New York to Paul and Madeline (Ferraiuolo) Muscello. When Josephine was 10 years old, her family moved to Bristol, where she was lifelong resident. After graduating from Bristol High School, she worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Larry's Jewelers, where she met the love of her life, Domenic "Donny". Donny and Josephine were married for 68 years. "Jo" or Aunt Jo, as she was affectionately known to all, also worked for Superior Electric where she was a proud member of the Bowling League. Jo also enjoyed traveling both domestically and internationally, playing cards and games, creating hand-cast and hand painted ceramics; especially her prized Christmas manger set and 6-inch camels, and being a member of the Red Hat Society. Many of Jo's favorite memories were made at their A-frame log cabin on Crescent Lake in New Hampshire where she and Donny enjoyed numerous hours on their snowmobiles. She will be remembered for her gracious entertaining and being an avid bridge player. Jo and Donny had more nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, Godchildren, Confirmation recipients, and want-to-be relatives then any person we knew. They were loved by all. Jo is survived by her sister Theresa Shores, and by her sister-in-law Eugenia Krusz, both of Bristol, and several nieces and nephews. She was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Anthony Church, Bristol. Burial ceremony and blessing will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Mass of remembrance will be held at Saint Anthony Church at a later date. Memorial donations in Jo's name can be made to "Meals for the Needy" (Zion Luthern Church) 27 Judd Street Bristol, CT 06010, or to a local food pantry. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pietrofesa family. Please visit Jo's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 20, 2020.