Josephine (Ierardi) Mills, 98, of Plainville, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Albert, who predeceased her in 2000. Born on August 30, 1922, JoAnn, as she was known to many, was one of six children to the late Frank and Rose (Bianchi) Ierardi. With five older brothers, JoAnn was a woman of great strength who centered her life around her family from a young age. Raised and educated in Southington, she and Al settled in Plainville where they raised their two sons and became proud grandparents. She loved nothing more than being surrounded by each of them, hosting holidays, treating everyone to her homemade specialties and never let anyone leave without dessert. Weekends were for card games, social events and Sunday drives with her adored grandkids listening to Tom Jones. "Grammie" also had a love for traveling, having a special affection for Europe. A longtime communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church, she was a volunteer and member of their Ladies Guild, where she made many friends. Remembered for her love for family, great strength and independence, she will be missed dearly leaving many cherished memories. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Debby Mills of Bristol, and Ronald and Erin Mills of East Hartland; her grandchildren who brought her endless joy, Kim Mills Myers and her husband, Jay Myers of Victor, ID, Amber Mills of Bristol, and Brian Mills of Plainville; and her great-grandson, Dillon. She was predeceased by her five brothers, Joseph, Richard, Michael, James and Earl Ierardi, and leaves many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, JoAnn may be remembered with contributions to Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice, 222 Main St, Bristol, CT 06010 or to Shady Oaks Assisted Living, 344 Stevens St, Bristol, CT 06010. A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Josephine's life will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, with committal services to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may gather prior to the Mass, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com