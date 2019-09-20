Home

Josephine N. O'Shea


1931 - 2019
Josephine N. O'Shea Obituary
Josephine N."Penny" O'Shea, age 88, a lifelong resident of Deep River passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis O'Shea who predeceased her on August 12, 2002. Josephine was born in Middletown on August 20, 1931 the daughter of Domenic P. and Mary (Piampiano) Pulcini. She loved her community and was a clerk at the former Ben Franklin Five and Dime Store in Deep River Center. Josephine was an active member and daily communicant at Saint Joseph's Church in Chester. She was a very kind and caring person who had genuine interest in others and was always glad to help someone in need. Josephine was an Auxiliary Member of The Ibell-Jacobson-Smith American Legion Post #61 in Deep River and enjoyed volunteering at The Deep River Historical Society. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Josephine leaves her son Michael and his wife Denise of Colorado Springs, Colorado, her three grandchildren, Colleen (Michael) Daly of Colorado, Kelly (Chad) Norris of Montana, and Michael (Jessica) O'Shea of Colorado, her two great-grandchildren, Adeline and Cecilia Norris and her sister, Mary Stevens of Deep River and Florida. Besides her husband Francis and her parents she was predeceased by her brothers, Domenic P. Pulcini, Jr. and Paul "Bud" Pulcini. Visitation will be held at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook from 9:00AM to 10:00AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Her Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:30AM at Saint Joseph's Church, 48 Middlesex Avenue in Chester. Burial will follow the Liturgy in Saint Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Deep River Historical Society, P.O. Box 151, Deep River, CT 06417. To share a memory of Josephine or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 20, 2019
