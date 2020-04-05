|
|
Josephine (Ragonese) Ponnone, 103, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Anthony Joseph Ponnone died a peaceful and quiet death on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at a local convalescent home. Josephine was born in Hartford, CT on August 10, 1916 daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Forgetta) Ragonese. She grew up and lived in Hartford most of her life. She was devoted to her faith and her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, going to the movie theater and spending time at the beach. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Joanne Ferraina and Patricia Sorsby; her grandchildren, Anastasia (Gregory) Warden, Mark Paskus, Jr., Anthony Paskus, and Alexandra Paskus; and her honorary grandsons, Richard (Jean) Ferraina and James Ferraina. She also leaves her much loved great grandchildren, Arianna, Calder, Violet, Paige, Lucas, Matthew, Elizabeth, Christopher, Nicholas, Ellen, Timothy, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sons-in-law, Dominic Ferraina, and William Sorsby; and her siblings, Anthony (Elizabeth) Ragonese, Thomas (Beverlee) Ragonese, and Mary (Ralph) Tosto. Josephine's family wishes to thank the staff at Kimberly Hall North for the compassion, respect and love with which they all treated her. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Josephine's unique life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to WJMJ and/or Windsor Volunteer Ambulance. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfunerlahome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020