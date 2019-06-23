Josephine (Macchi) Russo, 84, of East Hartford, beloved wife of Peter Russo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born on January 5, 1935 in Santa Margherita Di Belice, province of Agrigento, Sicily, Italy, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Antonina (Ferraro) Macchi, she had been a resident of East Hartford for most of her life. Josephine was a talented seamstress working for many years in local clothing manufacturing companies, and took great pride in sewing clothes for her family and friends. A devout Catholic, Josephine was a faithful communicant of St. Rose Church, East Hartford. She loved to prepare wonderful meals and delicious desserts enjoyed by everyone that sat at her table. She also enjoyed playing cards, but most of all, she loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. In addition to her husband Peter of 60 years, she will be missed by her sons, Thomas Russo and his wife Jody, Joseph Russo and his wife Velia, and beloved daughter, Rose Marie Crispim all of South Windsor; her cherished grandchildren, Brendon, Matthew, Stephanie, Kristina, Ashley and Amanda. She also leaves her sister Rose DeMaio and her husband Sam of Port St. Lucie, FL; brother-in-law, Tony Russo and his wife Patricia of East Hartford; sisters-in-law, Ada Russo of East Hartford, Caterina Macchi of East Hartford and Rosa Macchi of Italy; along with her many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Josephine was predeceased by a daughter Rose Marie Russo; two brothers, Calogero "Charles" and Giuseppe Macchi; her brother-in-law Joseph Russo; and her beloved granddaughter Rebecca. Funeral service will be Tuesday (June 25th) at 8:45 am from the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Rose Church, 33 Church Street, East Hartford. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford. Josephine's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday (June 24th) from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Josephine's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary