Josephine (Arcidiacono) Salerno, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Easter morning, Sunday, April 21, 2019, with her family by her side. She now joins her husband, Frank, who predeceased her in 2013.Born and raised in New Britain, Josephine was the youngest of four children to the late Salvatore and Giovanna (Bordiere) Arcidiacono. A lifelong resident, she was a graduate of New Britain High School and worked for the city's Health Department as the assistant to the Director for more than 25 years, retiring in 1992. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was a fantastic cook and made her own sauce and meatballs every week until she was in her 90's. She found the most joy in being surrounded by her family. She is survived by her son, Frank Salerno and his wife, Kate of Higganum; her daughter, Linda Sisti and her husband, Pat of Plainville; her grandchildren, Rebecca Salerno, Matthew Sisti and his wife, Jen, and Laura Jalbert and her husband, Ryan; her great-grandchildren, Mia Sisti, and Ryder and Jaxson Jalbert; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Michael Sisti, her brother, John Arcidiacono and her sisters, Natalie Gilberto and Connie Bruno.Funeral services in celebration of Josephine's life will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. from Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Committal will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday evening, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary