Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East St N
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East St N
Suffield, CT 06078
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Suffield Middle School Auditorium
350 Mountain Rd.
Suffield, CT
View Map

Josephine Siu Ying Titterington

Josephine Siu Ying Titterington Obituary
Josephine Siu Ying Titterington, 51, of Suffield passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Her family will receive friends Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3-7 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Oak Ridge Country Club, 850 S. Westfield St., Feeding Hills, MA. This is a change of venue, it was originally to be at the Suffield Middle School, but due to the concerns of the coronavirus the venue had to be changed. Thank you all for your understanding and sorry for any inconveniences. To leave on-line condolences and read the entire obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2020
