Josephine Smietana, 101, died on 11 March 2020, at home in Rocky Hill. Josephine was born on 18th July 1918, in Moosup, CT to Joseph and Katarzyna (Reba) Tyrcha and attended school at All Hallows School in Moosup. She married Stanley Smietana on 5th September 1939, and together they raised three sons and ran a family business. Josephine was a recipient of the "Rosie the Riveter" Congressional Gold Medal, given collectively to women who joined the workplace during WWII, providing needed materials to the war effort. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She also was a member of St. James RC Church (now St. Josephine Bakhtaran), volunteering for years at the annual Strawberry Festival and later counting donations. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards with "the girls" and was at one time an avid bowler. Besides her parents, Josephine is predeceased by her husband, Stanley Smietana; a grandson, Matthew Smietana; two sisters, Helen (Tyrcha) Pinet and Sophie (Tyrcha) Sendley; and two nieces, Debra (Pinet) Coderre and Cynthia (Sendley) McAuliffe. She is also predeceased by her dear friends Helen Graeber, Bea Smith, and Ella Smedick. Josephine leaves behind three sons: Walter Smietana and his wife, Roxanne, and Stanley and Joseph Smietana; along with a granddaughter, Stephanie Smietana and her partner, Ryan Henderson; and a goddaughter, Kathleen (Sendley) Barry; as well as several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She also leaves behind a dear friend, Yolanda Hadlock. Josephine's family would like to extend a thank you to Deccan Michael Ward, who weekly saw to her spiritual needs. The family would also like to thank Marty Smith, Joanne and Addie Chudzik and Jean (Graeber) Echart for their support. The family will hold a private funeral at their convenience. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stepney Seniors Association Rocky Hill Parks and Recreation, 761 Old Main St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 23, 2020