Josephine (Lapila) Therrien, 95, of Wethersfield and formerly Hartford, beloved wife of the late Floribert Therrien, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. Born in New Britain on July 11, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia (Mezzio) Lapila. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Josephine will be forever missed by her devoted daughter, Deborah Kurnik and husband Lance of Wethersfield; her adored grandson, Jason Kurnik and wife Nicole and two cherished great-grandchildren, Logan and Kayla Kurnik. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters. Special thanks to the staff at Salmon Brook in Glastonbury for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Josephine during her stay.Funeral services and burial will be private and there are no calling hours. Donations in Josephine's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory of Josephine with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2019