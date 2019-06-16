Liggett Joshua Josh Joshua (Josh) Liggett, 105, husband of 65 years of Trudy (Hoffman) Liggett, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born on March 13, 1914 in Portadown, County Armagh, Ireland son of the late Joshua and Mary (McCullough) Liggett. Joshua came to the U.S. in 1930 and was a U.S. Army veteran proudly serving his country during WW II and the Korean War. He served from 1942-1954 and was honorably discharged having earned the rank of Sergeant First Class with the 759 Military Police Battalion, Co. B in Berlin, Germany. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W. Post 2046 in Manchester CT. Prior to his retirement in 1978, he was employed by the Manchester Board of Education for over 18 years. He was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, English Premier League football fan and enjoyed working on crossword puzzles. In addition to his wife Trudy, he leaves his three children and two grandchildren; Melinda Lawler of Manchester and her two children; Justin and Lauren, Alan Liggett of Amston and Heidi Tully and her husband Alan of Concord, NC. He also leaves several nieces and nephews both in the U.S. and in Ireland. Funeral services and burial with military honors will be private in Hillstown Road Veterans Cemetery in Manchester. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the 35 Cold Springs Road, Suite 315, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3102. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com MANCHESTER Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary