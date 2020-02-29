Home

Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
East Hampton, CT
Joshua Robert Beamer


1979 - 2020
Joshua Robert Beamer, 41, of East Hampton, husband of Marissa (Woodhull) Beamer, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020. Born January 11, 1979 in Landstuhl, Germany he was raised in East Hampton and graduated from East Hampton High School. Joshua was employed as a Pipe Fitter with the Union Local #777 for the past 10 years. Joshua loved the History Channel, working on cars and Notre Dame Football. Joshua played high school football for Middletown when East Hampton didn't have a team yet. But most of all Joshua loved and adored his children. He is survived by his wife Marissa, his two children Cassidy and James Beamer, his mother Carolyn Beamer of East Hampton, his brother and best friend Jeremy Beamer of East Hampton, his maternal grandmother Caroline Clark, uncle Chuck and wife Lori Clark, cousins Michael and Bryan, aunt Cheryl Lynn Kimball and husband Frank, cousins Ronnie, Caitlin and Robyn. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Friday March 6th from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday March 7th at 11:00AM in St. Patrick Church in East Hampton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks at www.act.autismspeaks.org. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 29, 2020
