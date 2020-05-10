Joshua Ryan Shepard passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 31. Born in Hartford in 1988, raised and educated in Plainville and New Britain, he lived an interesting life. He graduated from E.C. Goodwin Tech, "Class of 2007" in the HVAC trade and went on to Porter and Chester and then Lincoln Tech to advance his skills. Josh was a hardworking young man who was always there to lend a helping hand in times of need. Josh was a fantastic bowler in his day, rolling a 299 game at Laurel Lanes and winning many trophies and awards there. He also loved skateboarding and snowboarding at Mt. Southington. He had a steady hand and took great pride in his drawings. The artist in him came out in many ways. Josh loved his family very much; his mom Marlene D. Shepard who left us too early from a pedestrian crosswalk accident in Bristol in 2018. His brothers, Brandon and Avery were his best friends. Family was his top priority; traveling with his grandparents, mother and brothers was always an adventure. Josh was a very caring human for all his pets, just like his mom, he was the crazy "Cat Lady" in disguise. In his final days, Josh became an organ donor and saved many lives. That was his greatest accomplishment. We Love You Joshua and we'll miss you. Remember who held you first. God Bless You Always. Josh is survived by his brothers: Brandon and Avery Marek; his grandparents, Peter and Laura Varhol; his Aunt Michele M. Stone; his Uncle Mark Varhol and wife Leonor and his cousins: Shane, Paige, Jacob, Hannah and Seth. He was predeceased by his mother, Marlene D. Shepard. Please give so others may live. Donate Life. Josh will be laid to rest privately beside his mother in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.