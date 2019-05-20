In loving memory of our dearly beloved Joseph Biney Kakra Winful. He was called home peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1949 in Ghana, West Africa, to the late Joseph B. Winful and Jane V. Newton. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife Mabel (Buckerel) Winful, his daughters Erica Winful (O'Neal) of South Windsor and Ewurakua Winful of Elkridge, Maryland, his son Jerrold Winful of South Windsor, Albert Lamptey brothers and sister, his three grandchildren, Malachi O'Neal, Tatiana Winful, and Ronnie Pinkard, all of So. Windsor, his sisters Elizabeth La-Danso and Theresa Sesewa, both from Ghana, his brothers, George Ekow Winful, Atlanta, Joseph Penyin Winful (his twin), Brig. Gen. Robert Winful (Ret.), Samuel Winful, Boye Winful, and Yaw Winful, all of Ghana.He will be remembered for his ambition, dedication to helping others, and wisdom. His professional journey entailed being a Registered Nurse, which started in England and continued in the United States including working at Blue Hills Hospital, Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, VNA of Vernon, retiring at Department of Developmental Services. Joseph was such a hard-worker and spent a great portion of his life being an exceptional Nurse/Administrator. Joseph loved the Lord and dedicated his time to his church; he loved to sing in the choir and read his bible. Joseph was very strong in his faith and spiritual walk with the Lord; and was a lay preacher in the Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and close friends. Visiting hours will be held Thursday May 23, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT. Funeral Services will be held Friday May 24, 2019 at 11AM at the North United Methodist Church, 1205 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT. Burial will follow at Mt St Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 20, 2019