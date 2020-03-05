Home

POWERED BY

Services
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map

Joy D. Chaplin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy D. Chaplin Obituary
Joy D. Chaplin, 69, of Willington, CT, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Manchester, CT, daughter of the late Arthur and Aileen (Barry) Davis. Joy enjoyed going antiquing, going to the beach and the Somers Senior Center, and she had a great love of animals. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren, whom she loved to spend time with. Joy is survived by her two children, Christopher Chaplin and his wife Shawna, and Melissa Jackopsic and her husband Jonathan; four grandchildren, Davis Jackopsic, Sawyer Chaplin, Cooper Jackopsic and Zoey Chaplin; her aunt, Norma Catalano; a special niece, Kim Hopkins and her husband Doug; and several other nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Our Companions Animal Sanctuary, 46 Floeting Rd., Ashford, CT 06278. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -