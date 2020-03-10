Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Damien of Molokai Parish (St. Gabriel Church)
379 Broad St
Windsor, CT
Joyce A. Bazzano


1949 - 2020
Joyce A. Bazzano Obituary
Joyce A. (Knickerbocker) Bazzano, 70, of Windsor, beloved wife of Nicholas A. Bazzano passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born August 13, 1949 in Hartford, daughter of the late Earl and Lois (Clen) Knickerbocker, Joyce had lived in Windsor all her life. She graduated from Windsor High School with the class of 1967. Two years later she would marry the love of her life, Nicholas and together, they would raise a beautiful family in Windsor. Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Nicholas "Tony" Bazzano and his wife Cathy of Wallingford, Tracy McGinnis and her husband Kevin of Enfield, Tania Daleb and her husband Tony of Enfield; her beloved 8 grandchildren, Daniel, Emily, Claudia, and Mason Bazzano, Madison and Cody McGinnis, Allyson and Andrew Daleb; 1 great grandchild, Gianna; a sister, Judy Rasmussen of East Hartford; a brother, Richard Knickerbocker of Windsor; a sister-in-law, Lisa Hauber of Wilbraham, MA; a pre-deceased brother-in-law, Robert and his wife Lonnie Bazzano of West Suffield. Joyce was her grandchildren's nanny; she had a large part in helping her children raise their kids. When she wasn't tending to the grandchildren she loved to read, go boating, she enjoyed cooking, painting, ceramics and she loved all animals, but most of all it was the time spent with her family that gave her the most joy. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Damien of Molokai Parish (St. Gabriel Church), 379 Broad St., Windsor. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Sisters' Project P.O. Box 1643 Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2020
