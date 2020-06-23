Joyce Amber Litwin, nearly 93, of Glastonbury, died peacefully in her home on Friday, June 19, 2020, surrounded by family. One of seven children, Joyce was born in Maine and came to Glastonbury at an early age. She was involved in numerous clubs and activities in school and was treasurer of Glastonbury High Class of 1946. After marrying her high school sweetheart, the late Francis Litwin, Sr. in 1948 they worked together to build their dream life. The ultimate giver and provider, she helped those around her even when she didn't have much to give. Working in a real estate office after World War II, she helped friends and her large extended family find apartment rentals. While her husband served in both WWII and the Korean War, Joyce cared for their children. She was always busy, moving fast and multitasking, but this multitasking always seemed effortless; she appeared to glide around the house. A talented, self-taught cook, she showed her endless love through the expansive meals (and famous pies) she laid out for all who walked through her door. Joyce was caretaker extraordinaire; the ultimate matriarch and always in the know. She was "information central." The sunshine, food, and love that filled her home made you feel welcome even if it was the first time you met her, feel better if you were sick, and feel treasured as part of her family. Joyce was the embodiment of unconditional love and kindness. She always put others first, hardly sitting down to eat when graciously serving those she loved. Things were to be "just so." Always humble, she would claim her cooking mistakes as "not fit to eat," but it was still the most delicious thing you could imagine. Fran and Joyce loved to take walks and travel. The devoted couple often jumped in the car to take a drive, but that drive would often turn into day trips that meandered through much of New England, especially to see the autumn leaves. They frequented Arizona and Florida, but the highlight of their travels was the beaches of Bermuda. Locally, Joyce's favorite place was the Rhode Island shoreline, especially in Watch Hill, with her feet in the sand. She would walk miles and miles carefully selecting seashells with her grandchildren. This love for family and sunshine (and pies) will be carried on by her children: Frank Litwin, Jr., Linda and Robert Dadona, Steven and Sandra Litwin, and Mark and Elizabeth Litwin; sister-in-law, Sister Rose Litwin; grandchildren Matthew and Victoria Dadona, Alison and Peter Eliot, and Jack, Chelsea, and Noah Litwin; great-grandchildren Arthur, Enzo, Cameron and Colin; close family friends Kathleen Kelson and Gary Winch; and many nieces and nephews. Joyce and her family are eternally grateful to her loving caregiver Wieslawa Stears, whose steadfast strength, kindness, and compassion allowed Joyce to find peace leaving this life in her own way. Burial will be private. Friends may visit at her final resting place in St. Augustine Cemetery, Hopewell Rd. South Glastonbury after 1 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To honor her generous spirit and her expression of love through food, contributions may be made in her name to Foodshare of Greater Hartford at 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Glastonbury has been entrusted with Joyce's funeral arrangements. To extend online condolences please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.