D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, (Oval Section),
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Joyce A. Russo


1938 - 2019
Joyce A. Russo Obituary
Joyce Anita Russo, 80, of Rocky Hill, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Born in Hartford on November 21, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Francis Dombroski and Albina (Kudalis) Dombroski. She graduated from Bulkeley High School in Hartford, and was a secretary at Hartford Hospital for over 20 years. Joyce loved to travel and cook, especially for her sons who will never forget her delicious holiday dinners and Christmas cookies. Joyce leaves her three sons, Larry and Karen Starkowski, Brian Starkowski, and Raymond Starkowski; six grandchildren; several cousins, including Gloria Scoville and Claudia Dondzik, with whom she was very close; her best friend, Nina Gunn and her special friend and life companion, her Yorkie dog "TC". Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Allen Dombroski. Joyce's family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Hartford Hospital for their compassionate care during this difficult time. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, (Oval Section), Bloomfield. There will be no calling hours. Services have been entrusted to D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. To leave a message of sympathy for the family, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
