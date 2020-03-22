Home

Joyce A. (Slocum) Stengel, 82, of South Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Robert F. Stengel. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Marks) Slocum. Joyce was an accomplished Author of Children's Literature. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, South Glastonbury. Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends. That was what was most important to her, whether traveling, dining out or just playing games at home. In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law Beth and Rich Mills of Glastonbury, Gwen and Dan Pond of Old Saybrook, her five grandchildren; Lara, Alex and Andrew Mills, Alice and Peter Pond, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother William Slocum and her sister Barbara Doherty. Joyce's family would like to thank the dedicated medical staff at the Conklin Building, Floor 3, of Hartford Hospital. Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Glastonbury Education Foundation, PO Box 795, Glastonbury, CT 06033 or to a . For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020
