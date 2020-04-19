|
Joyce Ann Christiana, 86, of West Hartford, formerly of Wethersfield, passed away on April 13, 2020 losing the battle against COVID-19. Born March 28, 1934, in Hartford, she is predeceased by her parents, John and Jennie (Cagianello) Christiana and brother's Michael and Richard Christiana. Family, holidays and traditions were most important to Joyce. Most notably, the entire family would come together to make homemade ravioli at Christmas and has been carried on by her children. Joyce was a very creative entrepreneur. As an accomplished hairdresser she opened two salons. She later became a distinguished jewelry designer and wholesaler. Survivors include her four children and nine grandchildren; Debra Pytel and children Lauren, Jamie and Brian Tancredi and wife Kristin; Jay Pytel and children Dominick and Kimberly; John Pytel and wife Cheryl and children Taylor and Paige; Alexander Pytel Jr. and wife Tracy and children Alexis and Nicolas. Surviving step-grandchildren include Tyler and Paige Swanson, Matt, Nick and Sarah Markese, and Shawn and Chris Meade. Joyce is also survived by her brother John Christiana and sister Gloria Killebrew. Services and burial will be at a later date. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020