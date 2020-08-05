Joyce Ann Hunt, of Hartford, departed this life on July 28, 2020, in West Hartford, and made her way to a heavenly home. Joyce was born September 16, 1952 in Pickens, SC. She started her culinary career at Sage Allen in Hartford, thus becoming a chef at Trinity College for 24 years. Joyce was well known for her cooking skills and what she could do in a kitchen. Always willing to give a helping hand when needed. Joyce's smile was infectious and she never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed and family gatherings will never be the same. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, August 8, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, with a 12 Noon Celebration of Life. Due to the Covid Pandemic, her family also invites you to attend the service remotely.To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
