Joyce Ann Hunt
1952 - 2020
Joyce Ann Hunt, of Hartford, departed this life on July 28, 2020, in West Hartford, and made her way to a heavenly home. Joyce was born September 16, 1952 in Pickens, SC. She started her culinary career at Sage Allen in Hartford, thus becoming a chef at Trinity College for 24 years. Joyce was well known for her cooking skills and what she could do in a kitchen. Always willing to give a helping hand when needed. Joyce's smile was infectious and she never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed and family gatherings will never be the same. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, August 8, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, with a 12 Noon Celebration of Life. Due to the Covid Pandemic, her family also invites you to attend the service remotely.To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
