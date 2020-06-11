Joyce Hodges Berger, 88, of Canton, wife of the late Robert "Bob" Berger, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital. She was born January 3, 1932 in Hartford, daughter of the late William and Esther (Bartlett) Hodges and had been a lifelong resident of Connecticut. Joyce enjoyed bird watching, reading and was an avid fan of UCONN Basketball and the NBA. She is survived by her son, Dana Berger and his wife Kathleen of Coventry; two grandsons, Godfrey Berger and his wife Casandra Lindsay of Ellington and Walter Berger of Coventry; great grandson, Julius Berger of Ellington; her siblings, her sister Nancy Rice and her husband Brent of Canton, her brother William Hodges and his wife Sheryl of Spring Lake, NC and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Phyllis Chapin, Patricia Woods and Barbara Bardwell. A private burial will be held in Simsbury Cemetery. The Vincent Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Joyce's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 11, 2020.