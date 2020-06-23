Joyce C. Willis, 72, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on November 14, 1947, daughter of the late Richard and Leila (Kemp) Willis, she was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1965. After high school, Joyce continued her education at Howard University where she majored in English and graduated with the Class of 1969. After graduating from Howard University, Joyce returned to Hartford and took a position with the Hartford Times. She later transitioned to the insurance industry and worked at The Hartford Insurance Company in Corporate Communications. Joyce worked in various capacities over the years at The Hartford and retired as a Vice President of Corporate Communications after over 25 years of service. She was awarded national recognitions for excellence in her field and was widely known as one of the top executives at the company. Joyce never lost her passion for learning and continued to take numerous courses over the years at the University of Hartford in art and art history. She had a deep and abiding love for African American Art and was a founding member of the Amistad Foundation, now The Amistad Center for Art & Culture in Hartford. Joyce served on the board of trustees for many years and was a past chairperson of the Curatorial Committee, where she enjoyed participating in the selection of exhibits and works of art on display at The Amistad Center. Over the years, Joyce developed a vast collection of African American, Aboriginal, and Native American paintings, sculptures, and artifacts. This passion for the arts led her to serve in numerous other capacities over the years in the arts and culture community in Hartford. She was a board member of The Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation, the Hartford Symphony, and on numerous committees and fundraising groups for the United Way in Hartford. Joyce's determination to leave a lasting legacy in the community in which she spent most of her life was further realized when she became a charter member of the Black Giving Circle Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. Joyce was a devoted family member and attended every Reynolds Family Reunion. She was a founding member of the Reynolds Family Scholarship Fund Committee. In her spare time, Joyce enjoyed traveling both internationally and domestically. She visited world renowned museums in France and Italy and traveled throughout Europe and the Caribbean islands. She loved spending time with her friends and especially enjoyed getting together with her friends, "The 'Atta Girls." She leaves four cousins, Charlotte Dixon of Chapin, SC, Felix Jordan of Cincinnati, OH, Paul Jordan of Irmo, SC, and Larry Jordan and his wife Carol of Memphis, TN; her Goddaughter, Sayon A. McGriff of Atlanta, GA; her close friends, Carolyn Harris-Burney and her husband James of Bloomfield; two mentees that she shared a special relationship with, April Jones of Stone Mountain, GA and Danielle Maxwell of Arlington, VA; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. Burial will be private in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to the Reynolds Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Charlotte Dixon, 413 Rocky Ramp Dr., Chapin, SC 29036 or to the Amistad Center for Art & Culture, 600 Main St., Hartford, CT 06103. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the service live or after Wednesday, June 24, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.