Joyce Carol Cormier
1947 - 2020
Joyce Carol Cormier (Kyc) left this world surrounded by her family at Saint Francis Hospital on June 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Her sudden passing has left her family at a loss for what to say about a woman who meant so much to so many. Joyce was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 22, 1947, the first child of the late Joseph and Mary "Terry" Kyc. Joyce became an adoring big sister to Michael Joseph "Mickey" Kyc in 1949. Joyce was fortunate to have a large extended family and often described one of the high points of her life as childhood daybreak walks in the woods with her Memier and Pepier and their dog Buttons. Joyce attended East Hartford High School and spent most of her adult life in South Windsor where she raised her family and lovingly cared for her parents in their later years. She also had a special bond with her in-laws, Henry and Irene, and the entire Cormier family. Joyce was employed by Paint Products in East Hartford for many years and found great joy in interior design and, more importantly, in her clients. Like her mother, Joyce was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed researching her genealogy and Native American history. Joyce always marched to the beat of her own drummer, but those who knew her best will always remember her intelligence, her boundless knowledge, her adventurous spirit, her stories, and her love of cooking; in particular her cakes, which she lovingly made for her family, numerous bake sales, and fundraisers. Joyce is survived by her devoted husband Stephen Henry Cormier. They spent their 48th anniversary together at home on May 26th, 2020. Joyce and Steve shared many happy memories together in Rockport but mainly they enjoyed their family and growing old together. A loving mother, Joyce leaves behind three children, David Matthew Delusso and his wife Michelle, Valarie Ann Bogoslofski and her husband Matthew, and Rebekah Ann Robbins, all of South Windsor. To her family, Joyce's greatest legacy was keeping a large extended family together through many storms. Grammy Joyce will never be forgotten by her grandchildren Delena and her husband J. Patten Brown, III, Lindsay Delusso and her partner Ryan Richardson, Jacob Bogoslofski, Dylan Robbins, Colin Robbins, and her great grandchildren Ava, Austin, and Michaela Delusso. In the final year of her life, Joyce was blessed and filled with joy by her twin great-grand-daughters; Judith and Joan Brown. Joyce was predeceased by her grandson Michael Delusso (Taylor). Joyce is survived by her brother, Michael "Mickey" Kyc and his wife Linda, and she held a special place in her heart for her nephew Abraham Raymond Kyc of Fayetteville, NC, and his family. Joyce leaves behind her lifelong dearest friend, Susan Croteau of Lithonia, GA, with whom she spent many years catering and donating her time to the Church Home in Hartford and several other organizations to numerous to mention but still close to her heart. Joyce also leaves behind her own Buttons, a miniature poodle, who has been devastated by her loss. Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor on Friday July 3rd from 4 to 6 pm., with a prayer service to follow at 6 pm. All attendees are required to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Public Television, which has been made possible by contributions from viewers like you and Joyce Carol Cormier. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.
July 1, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
