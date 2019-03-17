Home

Joyce Terrio
Joyce Carol Terrio

Joyce Carol Terrio Obituary
Joyce Carol (Gustafson) Terrio, 75. of Colchester, passed away March 11, 2019 after a long illness. Born 1/14/1944 in Middletown, she was the oldest of the six children of Alfred and Isabel (Tefft) Gustafson, both deceased, she also had 2 older sibling on her father's side. She is predeceased by her husband Richard F. Terrio. She enjoyed her many different crafting hobbies over the years as well as traveling around the country. Joyce was a 53 year member and former officer of the Colchester Hayward Fire Company Auxiliary. She is survived by her children Richard Terrio and his wife Fay of GA, Billy Terrio, Roxanne Fox and her husband Jeffery and Christine Watson and her husband Ralph, all of CT, additionally she is survived by her five grandchildren Gary Brozyna and his wife Christina, Emily Marsicano and her wife Marissa, Erik Terrio, Kathryn Ilvento and her husband Scott, and Scott Terrio and his wife Sara. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Bella and Cameron Ilvento, Norman and Ramsey Terrio and Holden Brozyna. Her service was private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Colchester Hayward Fire Company Auxiliary; 52 Old Hartford Rd; Colchester, CT 06415. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019
