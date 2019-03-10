Hartford Courant Obituaries
Joyce Castorino, 83, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Mario Castorino, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 16 at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor followed by burial in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Her family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 9 AM to 11 AM. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019
